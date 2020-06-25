WATCH: Roanoke police hold news conference after officer-involved shooting

82ºF

Man shot after firing at Roanoke police, according to chief Roman

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Taj Simmons, Reporter

Roanoke police are speaking after an officer-involved shooting on June 25, 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman held a news conference after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Roman spoke for about 20 minutes at 6:30 p.m. after officers shot a man who fired first at them, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Ashton Heights Apartments, previously known as Caru Apartments, which are in the northwest part of the city.

