Botetourt County musician, Roanoke man found dead inside truck in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A death investigation is underway after police found two Roanoke Valley men dead inside a pickup truck in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Wednesday night.

The 2007 Chevy Silverado had been parked in the same place since Father’s Day, according to the man who called 911.

Police found 29-year-old Frank Arnold Jr. and 23-year-old John Keaton dead inside the truck, according to the police report.

Authorities also said they found heroin inside the Silverado.

Police are investigating this incident as a death investigation and a drug overdose.

Horry County, South Carolina Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler told 10 News that there is no foul play in the two deaths.

The cause of death for both men won’t be determined for some time due to the impact of COVID-19, according to Fowler.

Arnold, is a member of Outlaw Ridge, a Country/Southern Rock band and he would also perform as a solo act.

The band was next schedule to play Saturday night at The Glass House in Lynchburg.