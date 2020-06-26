Henry County man wanted, charged with malicious wounding after incident at apartment complex

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are looking for a Henry County man who’s wanted in connection with a malicious wounding incident.

It happened on Thursday at around 11:40 p.m. in the Berkshire Apartments complex in Bassett, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a person unconscious, laying in the walkway of the apartment complex, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The person was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Investigators determined that the incident happened between Charncey Thomas, 39, of Bassett, and the person who was hospitalized.

Thomas is currently wanted and charged with one felony count of malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).