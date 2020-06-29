Chase Rice faces backlash for crowded concert ahead of Salem show

SALEM, Va. – A country star that’s coming to Salem, Chase Rice, is facing major backlash after holding a concert in Tennessee this past weekend with fans standing side-by-side without wearing face coverings.

Rice posted a video of the concert on his Instagram story, which has since been deleted. However, it was recorded and shared by another woman on twitter.

In response, Wendy Delano, Director of Civic Facilities for the City of Salem told 10 News in a statement:

“Social distancing and wearing facemasks will be strongly recommended and guidelines will be communicated, and over communicated, to all ticketholders prior to the show taking place. Signage, with details on guidelines and expectations will also be posted at the entrances the night of the event.

We will have plenty of room for everyone to space out and not be on top of each other at the Red Sox Stadium. Additionally tickets are sold at 3 different price levels, which will automatically section off who can interact with who at the show.

It is very important that everyone do their part, not just the venue but the ticketholders as well. If we all do our part and follow the guidelines and safety measures set forth by the CDC and VDH, then we should be able to continue to ease back into reopening in the proper manner. We want everyone to be safe, enjoy some good music and entertainment, while also following proper guidelines.”

Rice is set to perform at the Salem Memorial Ballpark at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14.