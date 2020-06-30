Radford Highlanders Festival canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

RADFORD, Va. – A fall staple will not be happening this year in the New River Valley.

The 24th Radford Highlanders Festival will not be happening, according to Radford’s director of tourism, Deborah Cooney.

The festival scheduled for Oct. 10, would typically attract about 10,000 people, according to Radford University.

This year’s festival was canceled, “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors to the City of Radford and region,” according to Cooney.

The festival is a partnership between the city of Radford and Radford University.