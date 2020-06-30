What’s News Today: Recognizing first responders, COVID-19 testing

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wythe County Board of Supervisors could vote to approve the county’s budget today. The $85 million spending plan is an increase of nearly 3%.

The Salem Kiwanis Club will honor members of the Salem Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and Fire/EMS. They will be recognized for going “above and beyond their normal job duties.”

The Central Virginia Transportation Planning Organization will hold an online town hall this evening. It will give updates on the planning process as it updates the region’s long-range transportation plan. It tries to anticipate growing areas, balancing safety, quality of life and economic development. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. You have to have an appointment in order to receive a test. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Recreation Center.

There’s a free COVID-19 testing clinic today in Franklin County. You do not need an appointment, but you must be a resident of the county. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center.

Today is the last day to give comments about possible improvements to Route 460 in Roanoke and Roanoke County. VDOT is looking to make changes in order to prevent crashes and improve traffic from Williamson Road to Cloverdale Road. Some of the proposed improvements include new intersections and additional turn lane.

If you live in Roanoke, your personal property taxes are due today. The deadline is typically May 31st, but the city extended the deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business taxes are also due today.