Entertainment options across the Roanoke Valley open at half capacity under Phase 3

VINTON, Va. – Virginians have more options to have fun outside of their home again.

Entertainment centers across Virginia can now open at half capacity under the state’s Phase 3 of reopening.

“After 107 days, it feels fantastic to be back,” said Ernie Dellaverson, general manager of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton.

Rosie’s reopened as soon as it was able. Dellaverson said a sizable crowd showed up to try their luck.

“Everyone showed up with their own masks, and a lot of them said it’s good to be back,” Dellaverson said.

Concerts are also a possibility under Phase 3. Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is set to host several musical performances for the public, starting on July 10.

“We’ve been working so hard to get open, so we’re hoping our community will come out,” said Dr Pepper Park general manager Waynette Anderson. “I think it’s going to be instrumental. Music is essential, and it’s always been that way.”

Entertainment centers are making adjustments to stay socially distant while coronavirus remains a threat. Rosie’s makes all visitors and employees perform a temperature check and COVID-19 questionnaire before entering. Dellaverson said the business also made some changes to the layout of the gaming machines.

“We implemented acrylic shields between every machine and then we removed every other chair between the machines,” Dellaverson said.

Anderson said Dr Pepper Park will debut a touchless ticket and bag check for its concerts, surfaces will be wiped down at least every 30 minutes, and guests should stay six feet apart.

“We will have plenty of space to do that,” Anderson said. “We’ll have markers in place in all of our lines for beer ID and purchasing concessions.”

Although the entertainment experience is different in the time of COVID-19, Dellaverson said he’s not rushing to return Rosie’s to normal.

“There’s no vaccine yet, so we’re going to take the Governor’s order and direction and see how it all plays out,” Dellaverson said. “As long as we’re conservative, precautionary, and play this safe, slow, and steady, we’ll win the race.”