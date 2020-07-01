‘They do so much for our community’: Salem Kiwanis Club honors first responders

SALEM, Va – Some Salem first responders were honored for going above and beyond their service to the community this week.

On Tuesday The Salem Kiwanis Club presented members of the Salem Fire Department, Salem Police Department and Salem Sheriff’s Office with a plaque of recognition at the Salem Civic Center.

Club leaders said it’s an important time to thank first responders for their hard work.

“The current situation, I think this is an especially important thing to do, because we have great first responders here in Salem, the fire department the police department and the sheriff’s department, they are so supportive; they do so much for our community,” President of Salem Kiwanis Club Lisa Bain said.

All the first responders honored had their names engraved on a plaque that will be hung up in the Salem Civic Center.