Employee at Valley View Olive Garden in Roanoke tests positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – One person who works at the Olive Garden on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Darden company spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The person last worked on June 24 and doesn’t work in a customer-facing role, according to Darden.

The employee told their employers about the positive test result on Tuesday. Since then, the company says they thoroughly sanitized the entire restaurant per CDC guidelines.

This is now the fourth restaurant in the Valley View area of Roanoke to report a positive case among its employees. Chick-fil-A, Abuelo’s and Cheddar’s have all seen positive cases.

The Olive Garden employee can’t return to work until they have a written medical release or meet requirements to return to work per CDC guidelines, according to Darden.

Darden shared a list of precautions and safety measures their restaurants are taking to keep customers and employees safe: