85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Cheddar’s is 3rd restaurant around Valley View Mall to have an employee with COVID-19

Cheddar's learned about the positive test on Monday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Valley View Mall, Roanoke, Coronavirus, Restaurants
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Roanoke, Virginia. Image captured June 2017.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Roanoke, Virginia. Image captured June 2017. (Google)

ROANOKE, Va. – An employee at another restaurant surrounding the Valley View Mall has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, a Cheddar’s employee informed his or her boss that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rich Jeffers, a company spokesman.

This employee, who does not interact with guests, last worked on June 26 and at the time did not display any symptoms.

Once Cheddar’s learned about the diagnosis, Jeffers said the restaurant was sanitized using CDC-approved disinfectant.

This employee will not be permitted to return to work until he or she has a written medical release or meets requirements to return to work per CDC guidelines.

In addition to the sanitization of the restaurant, Cheddar’s also utilizes the following practices for the safety of its guests and employees:

  • Daily temperature checks and health screenings for all team members before each shift
  • Requiring all team members to wear masks
  • Daily deep cleaning

This positive tests follows an employee at the Valley View Boulevard Chick-fil-A testing positive, as well as an employee at Abuelo’s testing positive.

Both restaurants have reopened after being temporarily closed.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: