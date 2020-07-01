Cheddar’s is 3rd restaurant around Valley View Mall to have an employee with COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – An employee at another restaurant surrounding the Valley View Mall has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, a Cheddar’s employee informed his or her boss that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rich Jeffers, a company spokesman.

This employee, who does not interact with guests, last worked on June 26 and at the time did not display any symptoms.

Once Cheddar’s learned about the diagnosis, Jeffers said the restaurant was sanitized using CDC-approved disinfectant.

This employee will not be permitted to return to work until he or she has a written medical release or meets requirements to return to work per CDC guidelines.

In addition to the sanitization of the restaurant, Cheddar’s also utilizes the following practices for the safety of its guests and employees:

Daily temperature checks and health screenings for all team members before each shift

Requiring all team members to wear masks

Daily deep cleaning

This positive tests follows an employee at the Valley View Boulevard Chick-fil-A testing positive, as well as an employee at Abuelo’s testing positive.

Both restaurants have reopened after being temporarily closed.