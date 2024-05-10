Virginia Tech Police Department to host annual hot dog luncheon for Special Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Police Department’s annual hot dog luncheon for the Special Olympics is just days away.
Each year, the university’s police department hosts a luncheon to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.
Located at the public safety building on campus, people can come from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.
For lunch, you can spend $8 and help a good cause.
In years past, the event raises around $3,000 for events like the Special Olympics basketball tournament at Cassell Coliseum.