Virginia Tech Police Department to host annual hot dog luncheon for Special Olympics

Virginia Tech Police continue legacy of involvement with Special Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Police Department’s annual hot dog luncheon for the Special Olympics is just days away.

Each year, the university’s police department hosts a luncheon to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

Located at the public safety building on campus, people can come from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

For lunch, you can spend $8 and help a good cause.

In years past, the event raises around $3,000 for events like the Special Olympics basketball tournament at Cassell Coliseum.