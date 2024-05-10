Giles County Trail Center officially opens

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Hiking and outdoor activities are a main economic driver for Giles County, and now, they have added more to an iconic location in the county.

“People think that Virginia stops at Roanoke,” said Heidi Stone, Mountain Lake Lodge president and CEO. “That once you get past Roanoke there isn’t anything. We are the beginning of all the amazing nature, and trails. "

The Giles County Trail Center is officially open.

“It acts as a gateway,” said Chris McKlarney, Giles County administrator. “There is 100,000 continuous acres of national forest just beyond this road.”

Located at the iconic Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County, the new trail center is designed to be a central hub for hikers visiting the county.

“First of which is to provide amenities for someone who comes up, who uses mountain lake trail system,” said McKlarney. “It gives them basic services — bathrooms, changing rooms.”

I talked to the county administrator on this project and he tells me with Mountain Lake Lodge’s history, putting this on the property will create exposure for the entire county.

“Last year there was 110,000 people that were here on property,” said McKlarney. “80,000 of those were day-use guests. So it gives them an opportunity to connect with other businesses, other venues, other cool things not only in Giles County, but throughout the New River Valley.”

They said you are a beginner hiker, or an advanced hiker, they’ll have something so that you can see the views.

“This location, Bald Knob, is 4,843 ft in elevation,” said McKlarney. “It’s the highest point in the New River Valley and it probably has the best views. It’s interesting because it faces south, you can see sunrises and sunsets—that’s one of the most beautiful views around. You can access that from [the Giles County Trail Center.]”

The president of Mountain Lake Lodge said she’s hoping this attracts more people to visit, even if it’s for just the day.

“We’re hoping this makes people realize, yes, you can come and park for free,” said Heidi Stone. “Now you have bathrooms that are totally accessible and easy to get to. You can hike, you can eat, you can recreate.”

They said there are still plenty of plans to expand this in the future.