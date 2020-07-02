Get Downtown 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Another event will not be taking place in this year due to the coronavirus.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association has canceled Get Downtown 2020.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on Sept. 11, will not go on due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions surrounding large gatherings.

“While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this fantastic community event, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, entertainers, and downtown businesses is the priority and that cancellation is ultimately the responsible thing to do,” said the organization’s executive director, Ashley Kershner, in a news release. “Get Downtown is Lynchburg’s signature community street festival, and although we are heartbroken, we are already looking forward to a fantastic event in 2021.”

To replace the event this year, DLA is asking for the community’s support on July 30 during Downtown-a-Thon, a 12-hour livestream event to benefit the Downtown Recovery Initiative.

The initiative includes projects and programs aimed at supporting Lynchburg’s small businesses as they recover from the impacts of coronavirus restrictions, including the Downtown Lynchburg Gift Card program public art installations, marketing and promotion, and more.