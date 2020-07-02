‘Keep the kids as far away as you can’: Carilion’s tips for child safety around fireworks

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve likely heard the booms of fireworks for days now, but if you’re setting them off, keep your little ones far away.

That’s the warning this holiday weekend from child health experts at Carilion Clinic.

The Carilion Kids’ Safety coordinator said about 9,000 people in the United States go to the hospital for firework-related accidents each year.

With many professional firework shows canceled this year, you’ll need to keep an extra eye on your kids at any neighborhood shows.

Carilion suggests you use alternatives to sparklers like glow sticks or noise makers.

“If you are going to choose to use fireworks, because we know families will we’ve been seeing them for several weeks now in a lot of our neighborhoods, you’ve got to be smart, keep the kids as far away as you can,” Carilion Safe Kids Coordinator Jill Lucas-Drakeford said.

Another safety tip is to make sure there is a source of water or fire extinguisher nearby when using any fireworks at home.