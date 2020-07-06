Danville brewery brewing support for social justice issues

DANVILLE, Va. – A local brewery is taking part in an effort to use beer to support social justice.

Later this month, Ballad Brewing in Danville will offer the beer, Black is Beautiful.

All the money from sales will go to the Danville chapter of Virginia Organizing, a nonprofit organization that works to address social justice issues.

A brewery in Texas created the beer in response to everything going on around the country and is encouraging breweries to make it and donate the money from sales to a nonprofit in their area.

“We want our space to be a space that everyone can feel welcome in, everyone can find something they enjoy on the menu. They can meet with friends, they can organize over causes here at Ballad. We want to support every member of our community when and where we can,” said Ballad Brewing Business Operations Manager Tim Meyers.

The beer will be available July 18.

If it’s very popular, Meyers said more may be brewed in the future.