’We’re going to fight for justice’: Family of Campbell County woman killed in Baltimore react to her death

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Campbell County woman is dead after a weekend of gun violence in Baltimore.

“I still can’t comprehend it,” said Darrell Francis Jr. when asked about his reaction to learning that his cousin, 35-year-old Shana Lloyd, was shot and killed in Baltimore on Saturday.

He doesn’t know how to describe the moment he learned about his cousin’s death.

“It’s hard to believe. It’s something you don’t imagine happening,” said Francis.

According to Baltimore police, Lloyd and a man were found at about 2 a.m. Saturday after being shot. Lloyd died at a hospital, while the man is still recovering.

“I fell and started crying,” said Lloyd’s 16-year-old son Tyler.

He said he couldn’t control his emotions when he heard the news about his mom.

“I went to the porch and started beating on stuff,” he recalled.

Her three other children said the news was shocking and heartbreaking.

“I cried,” said 16-year-old Kyle Lloyd. “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it.”

They hope whoever killed their mother is sorry.

“Why didn’t he think about her kids or what her regular life would be like right now,” Kyle said. “Why would he do that to someone who has kids and a family that loves her?”

Lloyd’s mother, Bernadette Klein, describes her daughter as a beautiful person all around.

“She was a wonderful mother, wonderful friend, wonderful aunt, wonderful granddaughter,” said Klein.

Sharing her daughter’s story, she said, is important.

“We’re going to fight for justice for her. We’re going to find out who did this, I pray, and maybe with your help we can get to the bottom of it,” Klein said.

As of Tuesday, the shooting remained under investigation. No charges had been filed and no arrests had been made.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.