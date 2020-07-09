Nine dead across Virginia after Independence Day weekend crashes

RICHMOND, Va. – Nine people are dead, including a 4-year-old, after crashes across the Commonwealth over the Independence Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

The crashes took place between July 2 and July 5. Last year, Virginia State Police reports that there were 7 deadly crashes.

According to police, the crashes happened in Albemarle, Arlington, Bedford, Carroll, James City, Lunenburg, Price Edward and Russell counties. Authorities say the crashes in Augusta, Arlington and Russell counties involved motorcycles.

A 4-year-old died in the crash in Prince Edward County.

Authorities say troopers arrested 44 drunk drivers, cited 1,537 speeders, ticketed 732 reckless drivers and issued 126 citations for people not wearing seatbelts. Virginia State Police reported a total of 444 crashes.