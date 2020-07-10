Bedford County releases back-to-school plans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County released its back-to-school plan Thursday night, and it looks much different from other plans across our region.

Bedford plans to have grades kindergarten to sixth attending class daily, Monday through Friday, with different buildings being used to achieve social distancing.

Meanwhile, the high school plan is very flexible, with only half the students attending at any one time, but all-distance learning and face-to-face learning five days a week is possible too if needed for some students.

The tentative start date for high school in Bedford County is Wednesday, Aug. 12, while K-6 will start a little later, on Monday, Aug. 17.

The Bedford County superintendent emphasizes these plans could change over the next month.

The district says they will have these guidelines up on their website as soon as they are finalized.