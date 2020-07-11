Refusing to return citing ‘unsafe conditions’: some CA teachers on next school year

SAN JOSE, Ca. – Some California teachers said Friday they are refusing to go back into the classroom next month until conditions are safe in this COVID-19 era, a move that may set a trend for teachers throughout the state.

The San Jose Teachers Association said in-person instruction is unsafe and one parent agrees, according to a report from KNTV.

“Safety comes first with the kids and all,” said parent Fernando Aguilar. “If the teachers are not feeling it, let’s support them.”

A spokesperson for San Jose Unified said the first day of school is scheduled for August 12, with one teacher in the classroom instructing some students in class and others virtually.

Now that teachers are refusing to go back into the classroom, the district is taking another look at that plan.

“I understand why the teachers are upset, it disappoints me that they may not go back,” said parent and former teacher Mike Flynn.

“There’s no substitute for that face to face interaction with younger kids,” he said. “It’s going to be a big challenge and a big hole in their education.”

San Jose teachers are following the California Teachers Association lead. The group put out a statement saying in part, “We cannot reopen schools until it is safe.” Sighting that the state doesn’t have enough money to provide physical distancing, proper ppe and sanitizing equipment.