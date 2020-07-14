‘Back2School’ drive giving away new shoes, supplies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the 14th year, the ‘Back2School’ drive will allow students across Southwest Virginia, Texas, North and South Carolina the opportunity to get a new pair of shoes and school supplies.

The giveaway is Saturday, August 1. Locations vary across the country and there are some here in Southwest Virginia.

New this year, there will be a site in Lynchburg.

The organization is made up primarily of churches that have served over 22,000 students.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the event and registration will be “drive-thru style.”

Families must register prior to the event so shoe sizes can be documented.

The next registration event is Tuesday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m at the following locations:

Back2School supplies & shoe giveaway. (www.gob2s.com)

On the day of the event, students must be presented to receive the items.

For more information, click here.