Radford school leaders discuss options for upcoming year

RADFORD, Va – Radford City school leaders are weighing the options of what this school year could look like.

Tuesday night the school board will consider three different models including an in-person school year, an online learning model, and an option combing the two.

Superintendent Robert Graham said the division has multiple committees on each grade level weighing which is the safest and best all-around option for the school year.

He hopes to bring as many students as he can back to school for in-person learning this fall.

“We’ve been kind of spinning in circles really because the information that we receive changes daily, and there’s so much still unknown with the amount of spikes in coronavirus,” Graham said.

Tuesday’s school board meeting will be streamed on the Radford City School’s Facebook page here.