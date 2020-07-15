‘We follow the rules’: Roanoke businesses prepare for crackdown on mask mandate

ROANOKE, Va. – After Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday local health departments will begin to crack down on coronavirus restrictions, including the mask mandate, business licenses could be on the line amid the plan for stricter guidelines.

Several local business owners told 10 News they’ve already been enforcing the rules, mainly those regarding face masks.

Others said it’s a tough decision, especially if it means turning away much-needed customers.

Northam’s announcement on Tuesday changes the role of the health department from a policy of education to also include one of enforcement.

A letter from state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver to local health districts says in week three of Phase Three, they should now assume all permitted facilities are well versed in the requirements and should begin to enforce them.

This is on top of deploying 100 additional inspectors and asking businesses to enforce the rules on their own. Most of the additional health inspectors will be deployed in the hard-hit Hampton Roads area, but Northam said increased enforcement is a statewide effort.

Northam said “we’re watching” and local businesses told 10 News they’re listening.

“We follow the rules, we go by the protocols, we will just continue to do what we are instructed to do,” said Anissa Soprano, general manager at Tuco’s in Roanoke.

“I think we need to do everything we can to take care of our customers, take care of ourselves and take care of our customers because they are the reason that we’re here,” said Katy Newberry, owner of Gypsy Palooza & Artsy June.

Businesses are getting even stricter on restrictions to keep everyone safe.

“We promote people to take care of themselves, to take care of those around them and to take care of their community, so it doesn’t make sense for us to allow people in our facility without their masks,” said London Ray-Dykstra, founder & co-owner of Hustle Haven in Roanoke.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District provided 10 News with a statement on Wednesday.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Up to now, the Virginia Department of Health’s emphasis regarding the executive orders has been on education and reminders. Commissioner Norm Oliver, in a July 14 letter to Health Directors, wrote, “The Virginia Department of Health is tasked with enforcement, and you have been working first to educate, assist and inform citizens about the dangers of COVID-19 before enforcement action is contemplated.”

In addition to Dr. Oliver's letter, the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Environmental Health Services provided additional, clarifying guidance regarding permit suspensions. This guidance included the following:

“Given the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tidewater area, Dr. Oliver’s email to you today, and Governor Northam’s press conference this afternoon, OEHS is providing some additional, clarifying guidance regarding permit suspensions. Restaurants, in particular, provide opportunity for spread of the virus, so enforcing Executive Orders (EO) 63 ... and 67 ... are crucial to further slow the virus’s spread and prevent a spike in cases so far witnessed in the majority of states across the country. ...

“While moving into week three of Phase III easing of restrictions, districts should now presume all permitted facilities are well versed in the requirements of EO 63 and 67, and begin to enforce the Order’s plain terms, including permit suspension for those facilities VDH regulates (e.g. restaurants).”