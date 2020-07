ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS is responding to a house fire on the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue SE.

10 News is told heavy smoke and flames were showing when firefighters arrived.

Units are currently responding to the 1600 block of Stewart Ave SE for a fire. More information to follow. #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/KOFMuRs2zs — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) July 20, 2020

This is a developing story.

Watch 10 News at 5 for the latest.