Move to Martinsville: The push to attract people to area

Nonprofit organization trying to capitalize on increase in remote working

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Martinsville, Henry County, Nonprofit

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – There’s a new nonprofit working to encourage people to move to Southwest Virginia.

It’s called Move to Martinsville.

Downtown Martinsville
Downtown Martinsville (WSLS)

The goal is to use social media to promote Martinsville and the surrounding area to people who live in more densely populated places, like northern Virginia, and who can work remotely and live wherever they want.

Move to Martinsville board vice-chairman Dean Johnston said Martinsville’s location makes it an ideal place to live.

“It’s conveniently located between the mountains and the beach, it offers four seasons. It offers small-town quality of life, but within an easy 45 minutes is connected to most metropolitan conveniences,” Johnston explained.

Johnston also emphasized that Move to Martinsville is not trying to compete with other groups’ efforts to promote the area.

