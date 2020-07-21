Roanoke police: No arrests made in shooting due to lack of evidence, victim not cooperating

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting in Roanoke but isn’t able to determine a crime scene due to a lack of evidence and cooperation from the shooting victim.

A man came to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m. for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Police said because the victim won’t cooperate with the investigation, they aren’t able to determine where the shots were fired.

Police said the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police haven’t made any arrests and said there is a lack of evidence in the case.

This is the latest in a string of shootings in Roanoke in which victims and witnesses won’t cooperate with police in shooting investigations.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said last week that since witnesses and victims don’t want to talk, it’s holding police back in their investigations.

“The speed in which these investigations move forward and the success of these investigation are largely in part due to who comes forward and offer valuable information as to what happened and who’s responsible for it,” said Roman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Roanoke City Police at 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, by beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to make sure it’s properly text. Calls and texts can be anonymous.