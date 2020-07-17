Six shootings in six days: No arrests made as Roanoke police continue investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City police are investigating six shootings in the last six days that hurt six people, including two boys.

As police search for answers, the department released body camera footage on Thursday of a shooting that happened in downtown Roanoke, hoping someone will come forward.

On the heels of a violent weekend, another violent night in Roanoke city sent three people to the hospital Wednesday.

The first shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. A juvenile male walked into Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say that shooting took place on the 1300 block of Orange Ave NW.

Then around 11 p.m., a man and a woman were found shot in a car in the Sheetz parking lot at the intersection of Orange Ave and Williamson Road. Police later learned that shooting happened near Eureka Park Recreation Center off of Carroll Avenue NW.

“That is a big concern, obviously, anytime we see, not just an uptick in gun violence, but in any crime,” said Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman.

Roman said investigators are looking into if and how any of the shootings may be related.

“Was each incident stemming off of the same issue, or is this gang violence or is this any kind of organized crime? That’s part of the investigative team’s job,” said Roman.

Wednesday night’s shootings come after four separate shootings over the weekend injured three people, a including juvenile male, and scattered dozens of people when multiple people fired about 50 shots downtown.

[WATCH: Roanoke police share body cam footage from one of four weekend shootings]

Police are still searching for suspects in all of the shootings and no arrests have been made.

Roman said that since witnesses and victims don’t want to talk, that’s holding police back in their investigations.

“The speed in which these investigations move forward and the success of these investigation are largely in part due to who comes forward and offer valuable information as to what happened and who’s responsible for it,” said Roman.

The chief added that he’d like to see some police reform in Roanoke to help curtail crime by including the community in conversations about how to improve. Roman said he would like to invite community members to be part of the department’s hiring and training process.

“We definitely have to take a look at what success means and then identify some strategies -- viable, meaningful strategies -- to get to those goals and we have to do that as a community,” said Roman.

No arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information to give them a call.