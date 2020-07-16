WATCH: Roanoke police share body cam footage from one of four weekend shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re getting a look at an officer’s response to one of four different shootings in Roanoke this past weekend.

The Roanoke City Police Department released body cam footage on Thursday from an officer at the scene of one of the shootings in downtown Roanoke.

Police shared it with a simple message for the community: “...Help us understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

[Roanoke police: Four unrelated weekend shootings leave three injured]

In the video, you hear several gunshots and watch as an officer grabs his weapon from his trunk before heading closer to the source of the gunshots.

[‘It’s just terrible’: Four shootings hurt three people, damage Roanoke business]

Anyone with information about the recent shootings in Roanoke is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637, by beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.