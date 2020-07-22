Virginia Department of Health may soon lift Myrtle Beach quarantine recommendation

Good news for anyone planning vacations to Myrtle Beach: Coronavirus cases linked to the popular vacation destination are declining.

As we’ve reported, numerous local cases of the virus have been linked to people who traveled to the beach and then came back.

Other parts of the state saw a spike in cases linked to Myrtle Beach, leading the Virginia Department of Health to recommend people quarantine for two weeks after coming back.

“By the first of August, we’re hoping to be able to discontinue our recommendation,” Roanoke Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Molly O’Dell said. “Right now, our hope date for that is the third of August.”

Other states have also reported coronavirus cases linked to Myrtle Beach.