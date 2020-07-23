78ºF

Altavista police searching for man wanted for breaking and entering

Calvin Furline is wanted for breaking and entering
ALTAVISTA, Va. – Authorities in Altavista are searching for a man they say is wanted for breaking and entering.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of 11th Street on Wednesday in response to the incident.

Authorities are searching for Calvin Furline, 27, of Hurt for entering a dwelling with the intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or another felony violation. He’s also wanted on a preexisting misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-369-7425 or the Central VA Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

