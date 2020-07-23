Randolph College changes back to school plan; classes will now be online

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Randolph College students will no be taking classes online after the school made changes to its back to school plan.

Under the plan originally sent out, students would have returned to campus for class in the fall. However, college president Bradley Bateman says recent developments forced the school to change course.

“The simple truth is that we do not see the situation in our country improving before our campus opens to our full student body in a month’s time. Because of this, we are not confident the College would be able to remain in-person the entire semester without serious COVID-19-caused disruptions,” said Bateman.

In a statement sent out on Thursday, Bateman says that by committing now, he hopes this will give faculty members more time to prepare and eliminate the uncertainty surrounding the fall semester.

