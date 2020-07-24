74ºF

Big Lick Entertainment cancels nearly all 2020 events

Promoter still planning for Big Lick Comic-Con

Taj Simmons, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – COVID-19 has claimed a long list of events in the Roanoke Valley. That list got even longer this week.

Big Lick Entertainment announced it would cancel nearly all of its local events and festivals.

The affected events include:

  • Big Lick Burger Fest
  • Elmwood Country Night
  • Big Lick Oktoberfest
  • Virginia Steak Festival
  • Big Lick Kid Fest

“This was probably the first live announcement I’ve ever dreaded,” said Big Lick Entertainment’s JD Sutphin. “I was nervous just doing it because I hate to disappoint folks, but at the end of the day, it’s not about us. It’s about the future.”

Only one of Big Lick Entertainment’s 2020 events was exempt from the announcement: Big Lick Comic Con. Sutphin says he still plans to hold that event, which is scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Berglund Center.

Sutphin plans to bring all of the canceled events back in 2021.

