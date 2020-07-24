McDonald’s will soon require customers nationwide wear a mask

ROANOKE, Va. – While Virginians already have to wear them, soon, McDonald’s customers across the country will be required to wear a mask as well.

The fast-food giant announced on Friday that beginning, August 1, all customers will be required to wear some type of face covering while inside a McDonald’s.

The company points out that 82% of its restaurants are in state that already have mask mandates in place, so it’s new policy is for, “the safety of all employees and customers.”

That’s one of the three safety measures the restaurant chain is taking as it looks to keep both patrons and employees safe.

The company has developed a series of divider panels to allow for safer order taking and it’s pausing reopening its dining rooms for another 30 days.

This means that the company will not approve the re-opening of any additional dining rooms for the next month.

McDonald’s joins a large number of other national businesses that are requiring masks.