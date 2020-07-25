Delta bans 120 passengers for refusing to wear face masks

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, face masks have become a requirement in business around the world. Air travel is no different as companies work to curb the spread of the virus. Delta Air Lines has put 120 passengers on its no-fly list after refusing to comply with the carrier’s requirement to wear a mask while aboard one of its flights, according to a report from CBS News.

“Countless studies and medical experts have advised us that masks are an essential response to the virus that will help us reduce transmission,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees Thursday in an internal memo obtained by CBS News. “That’s why we’re taking it very seriously. We’ve already banned 120 flyers from future travel with Delta for refusing to wear masks on board.”

Atlanta-based Delta is also expanding its COVID-19 testing program to cover its entire workforce over the next four weeks. That will include at-home screening for employees, starting with those who live in two virus hotspots, Florida and Texas.

“By testing 100% of our people, we’re establishing a baseline that helps us make critical decisions to protect everyone’s health and safety – our employees and our customers,” Bastian wrote.

Most major U.S. airlines now require masks to be worn on flights, but until recently enforcement has been spotty. \

