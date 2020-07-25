Fight ends with juvenile shot, 18 year old charged: Roanoke Police

ROANOKE, Va. – Police say a late-night fight sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile male was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, according to Roanoke Police Department officials.

Officers believe an argument between a group of people led to a fight, then escalated into the shooting.

It happened early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Daleville Street NW.

Jaytwon Shephard, 18 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and shooting within city limits.

The victim is recovering at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.