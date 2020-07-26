New Franklin County Animal Shelter opens after years of planning

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County’s adoptable dogs and cats officially moved in to more comfortable surroundings this weekend.

The new Franklin County Animal Shelter opened Saturday after more than a year of construction. The new shelter is three times as large as its replacement.

Shelter manager Cindy Brooks said the old shelter lacked handicap access, did not have air conditioning, and was in an inconvenient location for many in the county. She said the new shelter remedies all of those past problems.

“I feel we’re going to have a lot more people come visit us in this location compared to the other one,” Brooks said. “That will get exposure to the animals, and get the word out they are adoptable, after which they’ll find their loving homes.”

Franklin County’s new shelter is located on 81 State Street, which is near downtown Rocky Mount. It will be open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday.