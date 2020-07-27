Dick’s Sporting Goods joins growing list of retailers remaining closed on Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – Although we’re just under four months away, retailers are beginning to announce they will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Monday that it will close all its stores this Thanksgiving.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

In previous years, most stores were open with limited evening hours on Thanksgiving.

This year, all stores will operate on standard business hours on Wednesday, November 25.

Earlier Monday, Target announced that it would keep its doors closed on Thanksgiving.

Last week, Walmart said it would close its stores on Thanksgiving as well.