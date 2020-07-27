Exchange coins for cash, get a free Chick-fil-A entree in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you have rolled coins, you could exchange them for a free Chick-fil-A entree at the location on Wards Road.

On Wednesday between 9 and 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., you can exchange $10 in rolled coins for the same value in paper bills — and you’ll get thanked with a gift card for a future purchase.

There is a maximum of 10 coupon cards per guest.