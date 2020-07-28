Financial Empowerment Center opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new place for you to get free financial help in Roanoke.

A virtual ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the Financial Empowerment Center in Roanoke.

It’s part of a national program that has helped over 100,000 people reduce over $150 million of individual debt since 2008.

The center will offer one-on-one financial counseling and coaching.

“I believe local government is a natural place to lead this work,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. “Given where we are across the country with COVID-19, I think this is a good time.”

