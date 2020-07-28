Soon, restaurants can’t sell alcohol after 10 p.m. in Hampton Roads area as new coronavirus restrictions announced

RICHMOND, Va. – After hinting at it this weekend Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday.

He announced three new restrictions for the Hampton Roads region which go into effect at 12 a.m. Friday

No alcohol will be sold onsite after 10 p.m. with all restaurants closing by 12 a.m. Indoor dining is limited again to 50% capacity Public and private social gathering of more than 50 people are not allowed. This includes both parties indoors and outdoors

As for how long these new policies will last, he said it will be a minimum of two weeks before they’re lifted.

Here’s what he posted on Saturday, which led many to believe some type of restrictions could be possible.

We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend––if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus. Wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don't have to move back. Be smart and stay safe. Gov. Ralph Northam

As of Tuesday, there are 86,994 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,095 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.