Lynchburg school leaders decide on reopening plan

Lynchburg, Va – The Lynchburg City school board voted Tuesday night to approve their original plan to reopen schools.

The plan involves PreK-5th grade students attending school in-person two days a week starting on August 24, 2020. 6th-12th grade students will participate in remote learning beginning the same day and transition to in-person learning two days a week starting September 8th. Students will either attend on Tuesday/Wednesday or Thursday/Friday.

Masks will be required for those learning in school buildings.

The school board could continue their discussion on August 4th at their regular meeting.