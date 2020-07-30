Deputies arrest Henry County man they say pulled out a gun, rather than pay

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – A 52-year-old man is in jail after authorities said he robbed a Collinsville convenience store on Wednesday night.

At 8:57 p.m. authorities received a 911 call after an armed robbery at Nani’s Corner on Kings Mountain Road.

A man entered the store, grabbed some items from the cooler and when he went to the counter, showed the clerk a gun and then left without paying , according to employees.

Deputies found the suspect, Mark Adams Hairston, at his home on Parkwood Court.

He was arrested on one count of robbery and is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751