Lynchburg Chick-fil-A sees overwhelming support for coin collection event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Wednesday, a Chick-fil-A location in Lynchburg saw an overwhelming amount of support for its coin collection event during a nationwide coin shortage.

The restaurant on Wards Road shared pictures of people wrapped around the building waiting to exchange their coins for gift certificates.

For every $10 in rolled coins, participants received that same amount in paper bills, as well as a coupon for a free menu item. There was a limit of $100 and 10 coupons per person.

The restaurant on Wards Road shared these pictures with us of people wrapped around the building waiting to exchange their coins for gift certificates. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Management said some people traveled from North Carolina to participate.

“We wanted to make sure we had enough change before we had to go cashless and we don’t want to get to that point. So, we were just making sure we had enough so that we can continue business as is,” said Afton Fisher with marketing for the restaurant.

The restaurant collected a couple thousand dollars in coins. It will be used to keep them as well as the Chick-fil-A location inside the River Ridge Mall afloat.