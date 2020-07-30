Virginia Tech, University of Virginia among campuses recognized as ‘Most Beautiful in America’

The campuses at Virginia Tech and University of Virginia are getting national recognition for their beauty.

Both schools made it on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of “The 50 Most Beautiful College Campuses in America.”

Virginia Tech and University of Virginia were recognized among several Ivy Leagues and other universities known for their historic landmarks.

The list highlights Virginia Tech’s “Hokie Stone” that covers the buildings and its resemblance to Oxford and Cambridge.

The list touts UVA’s Rotunda as the “must-see” of Grounds.

William & Mary was the other Virginia university recognized on the list.