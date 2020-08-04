Hundreds of child care workers needed as Roanoke finalizes virtual learning academy

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke leaders and community partners are scrambling to finalize a plan for child care as they work to confront the challenges that come with virtual learning before school starts at the end of the month.

The city is working with organizations like the United Way to finalize plans for a virtual academy.

They’re trying to find facilities to provide internet access and child care and that will require hiring hundreds of workers.

“Existing child care providers are still there and able to care for some children but with reduced capacity, most of them are already at their max and so we want to keep with CDC guidelines, keep with small groups, keep the children safe as well as the adults who are working with them,” said Vivien McMahan, vice president of community impact for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

McMahan encourages anyone interested in applying for a job to do so during a virtual job fair through Virginia Career Works happening Aug. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Click here for applications to find child care.