‘It was crazy’: Vinton family witnesses Isaias in Oak Island

ROANOKE, Va. – Seeing cars washed away and hearing sirens are just some of the things Cheri Carroll experienced when Isaias made landfall in North Carolina Monday night.

Carroll traveled to Oak Island with her family from Vinton earlier this week. She says she has never experienced weather conditions like this in her life.

“The waves and tides were coming in and the waves were getting stronger, but again, it just looked like regular storm, but once the rain started coming in, it was from all directions, super crazy wind. We could hear it hollowing from the inside, of course, warning alarms going off everywhere and car alarms going off constantly,” Vinton resident Cheri Carroll said.

Carroll shared updates about her family’s experience on Facebook throughout the night, so friends and other family members knew they were safe. She said they feel very lucky no one was hurt, but their cars were some of the dozens that got washed away in the storm.

“My husband and bother went downstairs to check our cars which were parked under the condo and they were both floating, my husband’s ended up outside and my brother’s was stuck against the wall,” Carroll said.

Carroll said others assured her that the storm wasn’t going to be as bad as it was. She said she is counting her blessings and is eager to return home safely to southwest Virginia.

“We had one beautiful beach day on Sunday and I guess that’s going to be it so I’m just looking forward to getting back home,” Carroll said.

Carroll and her family will be taking a rental car to get back to Vinton.