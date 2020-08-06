Most Roanoke City students could spend the first 9 weeks of school at home

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has released a 53-page document providing a better picture of what the upcoming school year could look like.

Under this modified Plan, most students will participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31.

Here’s a look at which students which qualify for in-person learning in those first nine weeks.

Academically vulnerable students, which would include students with disabilities that participate in the special education setting more than 50% of their school day

Level 1 English Learners

High school students from Forest Park Academy and Noel Taylor Learning Academy who may need additional support to graduate at the end of the school year.

Changes in the second nine weeks, which start Nov. 2, include:

PreK –5th graders can choose to attend in-person classes two days per week, 50% on Mondays and Thursdays, 50% on Tuesdays and Fridays

Changes in the third nine weeks, which start, Jan. 4, 2021, include:

All students not enrolled in the Virtual Academy will be in-person four days a week, Monday -Thursday

Changes in the fourth nine weeks, which start March 1, 2021, include:

All students not enrolled in the Virtual Academy will be in-person five days a week

The goals above are all subject to change, pending infection rate data.

For those who would like to, students can also remain fully virtual for the entire school year.

The Roanoke City School Board will discuss this at Tuesday’s meeting at William Fleming High School.

Below is the full reopening plan for the school division: