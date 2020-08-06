Virginia Tech, University of Virginia release football schedules

Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have released their schedules for the upcoming football season.

Unlike years past, the Commonwealth Cup will be held in September. Previously, the game was scheduled around Thanksgiving.

Below is Virginia Tech’s football schedule:

September 12 vs. NC STATE

September 19 vs. VIRGINIA

September 26 — Open

October 3 at Duke

October 10 at North Carolina

October 17 vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

October 24 at Wake Forest

October 31 at Louisville

November 7 vs. LIBERTY

November 14 vs. MIAMI

November 21 at Pitt

November 28 — Open

December 5vs. CLEMSON

December 12/19 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC

Below is the University of Virginia football schedule:

Sept. 11 vs. VMI (Fri.)

Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 3 at Clemson

Oct. 10 vs. NC State

Oct. 17 at Wake Forest

Oct. 24 at Miami

Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina

Nov. 7 vs. Louisville

Nov. 14 vs. Duke

Nov. 28 at Florida State

Dec. 5 vs. Boston College