Virginia Tech, University of Virginia release football schedules

Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have released their schedules for the upcoming football season.
Unlike years past, the Commonwealth Cup will be held in September. Previously, the game was scheduled around Thanksgiving.
Below is Virginia Tech’s football schedule:
September 12 vs. NC STATE
September 19 vs. VIRGINIA
September 26 — Open
October 3 at Duke
October 10 at North Carolina
October 17 vs. BOSTON COLLEGE
October 24 at Wake Forest
October 31 at Louisville
November 7 vs. LIBERTY
November 14 vs. MIAMI
November 21 at Pitt
November 28 — Open
December 5vs. CLEMSON
December 12/19 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC
Below is the University of Virginia football schedule:
Sept. 11 vs. VMI (Fri.)
Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 3 at Clemson
Oct. 10 vs. NC State
Oct. 17 at Wake Forest
Oct. 24 at Miami
Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina
Nov. 7 vs. Louisville
Nov. 14 vs. Duke
Nov. 28 at Florida State
Dec. 5 vs. Boston College