What’s News Today: job fair, hurricane season update

ROANOKE, Va. – Wytheville Community College will host the first of two in-person advising and registration days. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., students will get the help they need in enrolling for fall classes. Everyone taking part will need to wear a face covering.

The City of Roanoke and Virginia 811 will hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The new facility is divided into three areas, a contact center, for each agency and common spaces. The E-911 center receives more than a quarter million calls each year, while Virginia 811 receives more than 1.25 million.

The House of Delegates will holds its third public hearing on police and criminal justice reform. Today’s hearing will focus on no knock warrants, civilian review boards and use of force. Feedback will be used to draft legislation for next week’s special session of the General Assembly.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will update its outlook for this year’s hurricane season. This season is already setting records, with nine named storms forming before July 30th. That’s the most since satellites were first used in 1966 to track storms.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site today. You will need an appointment in order to receive a test. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blacksburg High School.

Radford City Schools holds a School Supply Drive today. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., it will collect supplies at Food City. It’s looking for things like face masks, reusable water bottles and hand sanitizer, in addition to traditional school supplies.

The City of Lynchburg holds an informational meeting today about the Lakeside Drive Bridge over Blackwater Creek. The project will realign U. S. 221 from Blue Ridge Street to Joel Street. The project includes a roundabout, removing signals and adds sidewalks. The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg’s Cybersecurity Building.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge holds a virtual childcare job fair tonight at 6 p.m. The Y says its looking to add staff to fill childcare roles across the association when school resumes. It’s offering a $150 signing bonus, free membership and discounts on child care programs.