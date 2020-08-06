Woman dead, driver injured after fatal crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A woman is dead after police say she was in a car crash in Danville on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of Piney Forest Road when Wilda Clear, 65, pulled into the southbound lanes of Piney Forest Road in her white 2001 Honda Civic. According to police, she was then hit on the driver’s side by a 2017 silver Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda Accord reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Clear was also transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police at 434-793-0000.