40-year-old Covington man dies in Interstate 64 crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 40-year-old man died after a crash on Interstate 64 earlier this week, according to Virginia State Police.

At 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 64 at the exit 16B off-ramp, the exit for Covington.

A 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was on the off ramp when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and then struck the embankment, according to police.

The driver, William Groves, was taken to LewisGale Hospital Alleghany where he died from his injuries.

Police said he was not wearing a seat belt and the crash remains under investigation.